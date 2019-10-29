Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

US consumer confidence falls for third consecutive month

October 29, 2019 11:18 am
 
1 min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence has fallen for a third consecutive month as optimism about job prospects and business conditions down the road grow weaker.

The Conference Board said Tuesday that its consumer confidence index edged down to 125.9 in October, compared with 126.3 in September. Perceptions about the present situation improved, but future expectations frayed.

Conference Board economist Lynn Franco said Tuesday that even with the recent declines, confidence remains high. “There are no indications that consumers will curtail their holiday spending,” Franco said.

Confidence has been rattled by a global slowdown and a U.S.-China trade war which have hurt American manufacturers and increased uncertainty.

Advertisement

However, financial markets have rallied in recent weeks on hopes that President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Zinping will be able to sign a “phase one” trade agreement when they meet next month in Santiago, Chile at an Asia-Pacific economic conference.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Consumer confidence is closely watched for indications of whether households will keep spending. Consumer spending accounts for 70% of economic activity.

Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG of New York, said that confidence is down only slightly from the July high for this year of 135.8 and remains at levels that signal consumers will keep spending.

“Confidence at this level shows no hint that recession is a worry,” Rupkey said.

He predicted that consumer spending will be strong enough to keep economic growth closer to 2% than 1%. Rupkey said a growth rate of 1% for the gross domestic product was the equivalent of a “stall speed where bad things can happen.”

The government will release its first look at GDP for the July-September quarter on Wednesday. The expectation of many economists is that GDP, which expanded at an annual rate of 2% in the second quarter, will slow to around 1.5% in the third quarter.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 ArkCase 101: Basic Training on ArkCase...
10|28 U.S. EEOC Executive Leadership Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1991: Galileo becomes first spacecraft to visit asteroid