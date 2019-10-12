Listen Live Sports

Utah tech CEO reported missing in San Francisco Bay Area

October 12, 2019 3:32 pm
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The CEO of a Utah-based tech company has been reported missing during a business trip to the San Francisco Bay Area.

Family members say Erin Valenti, head of Tinker Ventures, was last seen in Palo Alto on Monday.

Her husband, Harrison Weinstein, wrote on Facebook that phone activity suggests Valenti may have been driving in San Jose. He says she never returned her rental car or made it on her flight back to Utah.

KRON-TV reported Friday that San Jose police are calling it a voluntary missing person case, meaning they think she left on purpose.

Valenti’s family disagrees and says the CEO seemed to be distraught on the night she disappeared.

Valenti is described as 5-foot-4 with blond hair. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and jeans.

Tinker Ventures is an app developer based in Salt Lake City.

