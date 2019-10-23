Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Vatican financial watchdog defends actions after raid

October 23, 2019 10:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican’s financial watchdog agency is strongly denying allegations of wrongdoing by Vatican prosecutors who ordered an unprecedented raid on its offices and seizure of confidential documents.

The board of the Financial Information Authority, which works with financial intelligence units around the world in the fight against money laundering, insisted Wednesday its activities were entirely proper.

A statement said an internal investigation concluded that neither the AIF’s suspended director nor anyone else at the agency “improperly exercised his authority or engaged in any other wrongdoing.”

Vatican gendarmes searched AIF headquarters on Oct. 1 in connection with an investigation into a London real estate venture that went sour.

Advertisement

The raid sparked alarm internationally, given that other countries will likely to be unwilling to share sensitive information now with the Holy See.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|21 DC CyberWeek
10|21 70th Annual International Astronautical...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary meets with aircraft maintainers in Saudi Arabia

Today in History

1983: Massive bomb kills 241 U.S. service personnel in Beirut, Lebanon