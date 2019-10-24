Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
VeriSign: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

October 24, 2019 4:55 pm
 
RESTON, Va. (AP) _ VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $153.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.30. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were $1.36 per share.

The internet infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $308.4 million in the period.

VeriSign shares have risen 25% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 20%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $185.73, an increase of 39% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRSN

