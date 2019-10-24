Listen Live Sports

W.R. Grace: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

October 24, 2019
 
COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) _ W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $53.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbia, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 80 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and non-recurring costs, came to 98 cents per share.

The chemical and materials manufacturing company posted revenue of $470.5 million in the period.

W.R. Grace expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.32 to $4.38 per share.

W.R. Grace shares have risen roughly 2% since the beginning of the year.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GRA

