W.R. Grace: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) _ W.R. Grace & Co. (GRA) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $53.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Columbia, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 80 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and non-recurring costs, came to 98 cents per share.

The chemical and materials manufacturing company posted revenue of $470.5 million in the period.

W.R. Grace expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.32 to $4.38 per share.

W.R. Grace shares have risen roughly 2% since the beginning of the year.

