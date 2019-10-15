Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Wells Fargo 3Q profit falls 23%, revenue rises slightly

October 15, 2019 8:32 am
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wells Fargo & Co. says net income in the third quarter fell 23% to $4.61 billion.

The bank, based in San Francisco, said Tuesday that it had earnings of 92 cents per share, down from $1.13 per share a year ago.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share. The latest results included a charge of 35 cents per share related to legal matters, offset somewhat by a gain of 20 cents per share from the sale of a business.

The biggest U.S. mortgage lender posted revenue of $26.88 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $22.01 billion, up slightly from $21.94 billion a year earlier and surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected revenue of $21.12 billion.

Wells Fargo shares have climbed 7% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 18%. The stock has decreased slightly more than 5% in the last 12 months.

Parts of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WFC

