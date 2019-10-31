Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

WeWork’s ex-CEO faces new pregnancy discrimination complaint

October 31, 2019 4:41 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — A former top aide to WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann has filed a federal discrimination complaint against him, saying she was demoted for becoming pregnant, subjected to derisive comments and ultimately fired for raising concerns.

The complaint seeks class action status against WeWork, alleging a pattern of discrimination against women at the office-sharing company. The case comes as WeWork is striving to regain the confidence of its employees, investors and customers in the wake of a failed attempt to enter the stock market.

Medina Bardhi filed the complaint Thursday with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. She was Neumann’s chief of staff until she was fired on Oct. 2., shortly before Neumann was pushed out as CEO.

WeWork spokeswoman Gwen Rocco said the company will “vigorously defend itself against this claim.”

Advertisement

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|29 Recorded Future - Predict 2019
10|30 7th Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors aboard USS Nimitz conduct a barricade drill

Today in History

1864: Nevada becomes 36th state in the Union