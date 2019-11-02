Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
2 Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen restaurants close in Florida

November 12, 2019 4:51 pm
 
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Two Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen locations have closed in the Florida Panhandle.

Paula Deen Ventures spokesman Jaret Keller confirmed Tuesday that licensing partner Phoenix Hospitality has decided to close its Destin and Panama City Beach restaurants.

Keller says Paula Deen Ventures is planning to work with landlords to consider reopening them next spring.

Two other Paula Deen restaurants operated by Phoenix Hospitality in San Antonio and Fairview, Texas, closed over the summer. All four locations had opened within the past two years.

Messages left for Phoenix Hospitality weren’t immediately returned.

The Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen website still lists locations in Branson, Missouri; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. Restaurants are also set to open in Foley, Alabama, and Nashville, Tennessee.

Keller says Phoenix Hospitality is not involved with any of those locations.

