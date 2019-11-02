2U: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

LANHAM, Md. (AP) _ 2U Inc. (TWOU) on Tuesday reported a loss of $141.1 million in its third quarter.

The Lanham, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of $2.23 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and stock option expense, were 41 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 51 cents per share.

The online education services provider posted revenue of $153.8 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $149.6 million.

2U expects a full-year loss of $3.89 to $3.79 per share, with revenue in the range of $570 million to $575 million.

2U shares have dropped 54% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $22.69, a drop of 57% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

