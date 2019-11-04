Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

4 health company executives accused in $1B fraud scheme

November 25, 2019 5:04 pm
 
< a min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — Four former executives of a Chicago-based health-information company are accused in a $1 billion fraud scheme.

An indictment unsealed Monday in Chicago federal court says Outcome Health billed clients for full ad campaigns when only some ads were placed. The company allegedly falsified ad performance statements, later using them to help secure millions in loans.

Those charged with mail, wire and bank fraud include 33-year-old CEO Rishi Shah and 34-year-old president Shradha Agarwal, both of Chicago.

Shah and Agarwal co-founded Outcome Health, then ContextMedia, in 2006 when they were Northwestern University students.

Advertisement

Shah’s attorney says Shah “is being scapegoated for the wrongdoing of others.” Agarwal’s lawyer says she’ll “fight to protect her good name.”

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Outcome Health mainly works with pharmaceutical companies whose ads appeared on tablets in doctors’ waiting rooms.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman is hosted by Jordanian Air Force

Today in History

1876: US Army retaliates for defeat at Little Bighorn