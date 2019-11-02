A look at coal-fired power plants set to close in US West

LECHEE, Ariz. (AP) — One of the largest coal-fired power plants in the U.S. West is shutting down by the end of the year in a region where unemployment is 50 percent or higher and Native American tribes depend on coal revenue to fund their governments.
The Navajo Generating Station near the Arizona-Utah border has been operating since the mid-1970s with hundreds of mostly Navajo workers. It also powered a canal system that sent Colorado River water to Arizona’s major metropolitan areas.
Here’s a look at the plant and others in the Southwest that plan to close as utilities increasingly turn to cheaper or renewable sources of energy:
___
NAVAJO GENERATING STATION
Location: LeChee, Arizona, on the Navajo reservation
Output: One of three units shut down in September, leaving 1,500 megawatts
Owners: Salt River Project, U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, Arizona Public Service Co., NV Energy, Tucson Electric Power
Workforce: 500 before announcement of closure, more than 90% Navajo
Fuel source: Now-shuttered Kayenta Mine, coal jointly owned by Navajo and Hopi tribes
Planned closure: End of 2019
___
FOUR CORNERS POWER PLANT
Location: Fruitland, New Mexico, on the Navajo reservation
Output: Three of five units shut down in 2014, leaving 1,540 megawatts
Owners: Arizona Public Service Co., Public Service Co. of New Mexico, Salt River Project, Navajo Nation, Tucson Electric Power
Workforce: About 325, more than 80% Native American
Fuel source: Navajo Mine, owned by the Navajo Nation
Planned closure: By 2038
___
SAN JUAN GENERATING STATION
Location: Near Farmington, New Mexico
Output: Two of four units closed in 2017, leaving 924 megawatts
Owner: Public Service Co. of New Mexico
Workforce: About 200, 27% Navajo
Fuel source: San Juan Mine in northwestern New Mexico
Planned closure: 2022
___
CHOLLA POWER PLANT
Location: Joseph City, Arizona
Output: One of four units shut down in 2015, leaving 782 megawatts
Owners: Arizona Public Service Co. and PacifiCorp
Workforce: About 200
Fuel source: El Segundo Mine in northwestern New Mexico
Planned closure: 2025
___
CORONADO GENERATING STATION
Location: Near St. Johns, Arizona
Output: Two units, 773 megawatts
Owner: Salt River Project
Workforce: 200, about 10% Native American
Fuel source: Antelope Mine in Wyoming and Spring Creek Mine in Montana, delivered via rail line
Planned closure: Sometime in the next 15 years
___
MOHAVE GENERATING STATION
Location: Laughlin, Nevada
Output: Two units, 1,580 megawatts
Owners: Southern California Edison, Salt River Project, NV Energy and Los Angeles Department of Water and Power
Workforce: 300
Fuel source: Now-shuttered Black Mesa Mine, coal jointly owned by Navajo and Hopi tribes
Shut down: 2005
