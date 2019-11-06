AES: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ The AES Corp. (AES) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $210 million.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 48 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The power company posted revenue of $2.63 billion in the period.

AES expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.30 to $1.38 per share.

AES shares have climbed 19% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 23%. The stock has climbed 14% in the last 12 months.

