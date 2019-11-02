Listen Live Sports

Airbnb CEO says company is banning “party houses”

November 2, 2019 2:29 pm
 
Airbnb Inc. says it’s banning “party houses” in the wake of a deadly shooting at an Airbnb rental in California.

Airbnb co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky said in a series of tweets Saturday that the San Francisco-based company is stepping up efforts to “combat unauthorized parties and get rid of abusive host and guest conduct.”

Chesky says Airbnb is expanding manual screening of “high risk” reservations and forming a rapid response team dedicated to house parties.

Chesky said the company will remove guests who fail to comply.

Five people were killed in a Halloween party shooting Thursday night in the San Francisco suburb of Orinda.

People with knowledge of the transaction say the woman who rented the home lied to her Airbnb host, saying she was renting it for family members.

