Airbnb COO Johnson stepping down from post, to join board

November 22, 2019 1:50 pm
 
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Airbnb’s Chief Operating Officer Belinda Johnson is stepping down from her post but will join the company board.

CEO Brian Chesky said Friday that Johnson was the first executive he hired for Airbnb. She’s worked for the business since 2011 and he said she can return as an executive whenever she wants.

Johnson said her children used to play at the Airbnb office after hours, but now her oldest will be heading to college soon. She said that she is resetting the priorities in her life.

