Airbus secures sale of 12 A320neos with Europe’s easyJet

November 19, 2019 2:41 am
 
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Airbus says British budget carrier easyJet will buy 12 more A320neos it previously had options to purchase, pushing the airline’s total order for the single-aisle plane to 159.

The airline operates mostly across Europe with a fleet of entirely Airbus aircraft, serving 155 European airports.

The list price of the A320neo in 2018 was $110.6 million, making the order for 12 worth about $1.3 billion. Airlines, however, typically negotiate better prices.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, the third day of the biennial Dubai Airshow.

Airbus on Monday secured $30 billion in sales at the airshow while competitor Boeing got a boost for its troubled 737 Max jets grounded around the world when Turkey’s SunExpress announced it would purchase 10 more for its fleet.

