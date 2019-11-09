Listen Live Sports

Allegiant settles with union; pilots blocked from striking

November 9, 2019 4:12 pm
 
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Allegiant Air has settled a lawsuit against the Teamsters with union pilots agreeing not to strike over changes in the airline’s crew-scheduling system.

A federal magistrate judge in Las Vegas signed an order Friday that ends the case and makes permanent an injunction against a strike or work slowdown.

Allegiant agreed to drop a claim against the president of Teamsters local 1224, and the union and its local agreed to drop a counterclaim against Allegiant.

The Las Vegas-based discount airline sued the Teamsters last year after pilots voted to authorize a strike. Allegiant said just the threat of a strike could hurt ticket sales, and a judge issued a temporary order blocking a strike.

Allegiant and the union are continuing to negotiate over the scheduling issue.

