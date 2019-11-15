Listen Live Sports

Amarin, JC Penney post gains while Nvidia and Arrowhead slip

November 15, 2019 4:45 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Amarin Corp., up $2.53 to $24.02

Government health experts recommended broader use of the pharmaceutical company’s fish-oil based heart disease drug Vascepa.

RH, up $13.25 to $188.47

Berkshire Hathaway increased its investment in the luxury retailer by picking up 1.2 million shares.

Applied Materials Inc., up $5.10 to $62.06

The chipmaking equipment company gave investors an encouraging profit forecast after reporting solid fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.

Farfetch Ltd., up $2.19 to $9.67

The online luxury goods company’s third-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Johnson & Johnson, up $3.98 to $134.94

An Oklahoma judge reduced the amount he’s ordering the company pay to help address the state’s opioid crisis by $107 million.

J.C. Penney Co., up 7 cents to $1.17

The troubled department store chain raised its annual profit forecast after reporting narrower losses.

Nvidia Corp., down $5.60 to $204.19

The chipmaker issued a disappointing fourth-quarter revenue forecast.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., down $1.06 to $47.44

The drug developer said its chief operating officer and head of research and development is retiring next year.

