Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Arlington Asset Investment: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

November 7, 2019 6:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI) on Thursday reported a loss of $7.7 million in its third quarter.

The company, based in Arlington, Virginia, said it had a loss of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 18 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $28.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $4.7 million, beating Street forecasts.

Arlington Asset Investment shares have decreased 20% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $5.77, a decline of 34% in the last 12 months.

Advertisement

_____

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AI

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxel visits training center in Romania

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'