Authorities: Amtrak train hits vehicle in Florida, 3 dead

November 23, 2019 5:04 pm
 
JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say three people in Florida were killed in a vehicle that collided with an Amtrak passenger train, but no passengers aboard the train were hurt.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue told news outlets the crash happened about 2 p.m. Saturday in Indiantown, which is north of West Palm Beach.

Amtrak spokeswoman Christina Leeds said in an email that the train was traveling from Miami to New York. She added that none of the 200 train passengers was injured.

Authorities say a vehicle was heavily damaged and the occupants were killed.

The cause of the crash was not immediately available.

Leeds says local officials are investigating.

