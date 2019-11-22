Listen Live Sports

Autonomous car tester offers guide for first responders

November 22, 2019
 
PHOENIX (AP) — Google spinoff Waymo is trying to educate emergency responders on how to deal with its autonomous vehicles.

Waymo released a training video on YouTube Thursday geared toward guiding public safety officials responding to incidents involving their self-driving cars.

The 14-minute instructional video advises how to put a car in manual mode and what precautions firefighters should take.

The video was done in conjunction with Waymo engineers and suburban Phoenix police and firefighters.

Waymo is among several companies that has been testing autonomous vehicle programs in Arizona.

The video comes two days after the National Transportation Safety Board found a distracted human safety driver caused a fatal crash of an autonomous Uber car.

The NTSB also condemned a lack of state and federal regulation of testing on public roads.

