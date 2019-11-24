Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Average US price of gas drops 3 cents per gallon to $2.66

November 24, 2019 2:14 pm
 
CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has dipped 3 cents per gallon (3.8 liters) to $2.66 over the past two weeks.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday retail gas prices may continue to drop a few more pennies in late November as gasoline demand decreases when the work commute is interrupted by the holiday season, combined with seasonally inclement weather.

The average U.S. price of mid-grade gasoline is $2.96 per gallon and premium is $3.20.

The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.89 per gallon in San Francisco.

The lowest average is $2.10 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel is $3.07, down a fraction of a penny.

