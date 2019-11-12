Listen Live Sports

Banks in Lebanon stay closed as employees go on strike

November 12, 2019 1:49 pm
 
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s banking association says banks will stay closed due to a strike by employees as the country’s financial crisis worsens.

Banks were supposed to open on Tuesday following a three-day closure, but employees have gone on strike, complaining of aggressive behavior by customers.

Depositors have rushed to withdraw their money in recent days amid a rapidly deteriorating economic and financial crisis.

Lebanon’s financial troubles have worsened since economically driven mass protests erupted nationwide last month, paralyzing the country.

The country’s lenders have imposed varying capital controls that differ from bank to bank, triggering panic and anxiety among clients. Some have taken out their anger on employees.

The government has said it will continue to meet customer needs through ATM machines, but many Lebanese were unable to withdraw their money Tuesday.

