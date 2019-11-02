Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Berkshire Hathaway’s third-quarter profits decline 11%

November 2, 2019 8:44 am
 
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company reported an 11% decline in third-quarter profits because of a smaller increase in the paper value of its investments.

Berkshire Hathaway said Saturday it made $16.52 billion, or $10,119 per Class A share, in the quarter. That’s down from $18.54 billion, or $11,280 per Class A share, a year ago.

Buffett has long said Berkshire’s operating earnings offer a better view of quarterly performance because they exclude investments and derivatives, which can vary. By that measure, Berkshire’s operating earnings improved to $7.86 billion, or $4,812 per Class A share, from $6.88 billion, or $4,186.05 per Class A share.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected operating earnings per share of $4,299.20 on average.

Berkshire’s revenue improved 2% to $64.97 billion.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. owns more than 90 companies.

