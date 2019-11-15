Listen Live Sports

Boeing settles several more lawsuits over Max plane crashes

November 15, 2019 6:09 pm
 
DALLAS (AP) — Boeing is settling more of the roughly 150 lawsuits filed by families of passengers killed in two crashes of the 737 Max jet.

A Seattle law firm said Friday it settled four cases involving passengers on the Lion Air Max that crashed off the coast of Indonesia in October 2018. On Thursday, a judge approved settlements of nine other cases.

Chicago-based Boeing says it has settled “dozens” of claims.

Boeing is working to fix flight software that played a role in the crashes. It expects Federal Aviation Administration approval to let U.S. airlines resume using the plane early next year.

The head of the FAA says there’s “a lot of pressure to return this aircraft to service quickly,” but adds that his agency won’t do so until it’s sure the plane is safe.

