Buffalo Wild Wings CEO meets to discuss racial incident

November 6, 2019 11:07 pm
 
NAPERVILLE, Ill. (AP) — The president of Buffalo Wild Wings met with officials of a Chicago suburb where customers of a restaurant were asked to move to different tables because a patron didn’t want to be seated near black people.

Company president Lyle Tick met Tuesday with Naperville officials, customers and restaurant workers to learn from the incident. In a statement Wednesday, the company also said “leadership does not condone in any way what happened” at the restaurant.

Attorney Cannon Lambert, representing the customers who say they were asked in October to move because of their skin color, says a lawsuit won’t be necessary if Buffalo Wild Wings changes the way it hires and trains employees.

In their Wednesday statement, the company said the families brought up several “great” recommendations and requests, “all of which we can positively address.”

