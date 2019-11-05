Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Choice Hotels: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

November 5, 2019 8:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Choice Hotels International Inc. (CHH) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $76.2 million.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $1.36 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.37 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.29 per share.

The hotel franchiser posted revenue of $310.7 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $307 million.

Advertisement

Choice Hotels expects full-year earnings to be $4.24 per share.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

Choice Hotels shares have risen 25% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 18% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHH

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Lady greets military families at military appreciation event

Today in History

FDR re-elected for third term