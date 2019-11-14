Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Cisco and Navistar tumble while Tyson and Dillard’s gain

November 14, 2019 4:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Tyson Foods Inc., up $1.47 to $90.34

Shares in meat packers moved higher after China lifted its four-year ban on U.S. poultry imports.

Dillard’s Inc., up $9.60 to $77.41

Advertisement

The department store operator surprised Wall Street with a fiscal third-quarter profit and solid sales.

        Insight by Infor: Defense experts from the Army and National Guard Bureau address joint readiness restoration challenges in this free webinar.

Cisco Systems Inc., down $3.55 to $44.91

The seller of routers, switches and software gave investors a surprisingly weak revenue forecast for its fiscal second quarter.

Qiagen NV, up $1.83 to $37.28

Thermo Fisher is considering buying the molecular testing company, according to Bloomberg News.

NetApp Inc., up $1.91 to $61.98

The data storage company’s fiscal second-quarter profit beat Wall Street forecasts.

        Subscribe to Federal News Network's In Case You Missed It newsletter for updates on the most important stories of the day.

HP Inc., up 60 cents to $20.13

Activist investor Carl Icahn took a stake in the computer and printer maker and is pushing for a deal with Xerox, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Navistar International Corp., down 14 cents to $32.66

The truck and engine maker warned investors about a significant impact to its revenue this year because of the recent strike that shut down General Motors’ factories.

American Outdoor Brands Corp., up 47 cents to $8.36

The company will separate its Smith & Wesson firearms business into a separate company.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|11 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
11|12 MILCOM 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers conduct truck-to-truck transfer validation, leader certification

Today in History

1969: Apollo 12 lifts off