Clarification: Air Quality-Georgia City story

November 5, 2019 9:20 am
 
ATLANTA (AP) — In a story Oct. 28 on medical sterilization facilities, The Associated Press reported on the closure of several facilities that use a carcinogenic gas to sterilize medical equipment, including a Georgia facility owned by Sterigenics. The story should have made clear that Sterigenics voluntarily closed it to speed up installation of emission controls and that the plant was operating within the limits of its state-issued permits.

Business News Health News

