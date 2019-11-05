Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
ComScore: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

November 5, 2019 6:45 pm
 
RESTON, Va. (AP) _ ComScore Inc. (SCOR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $10.6 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents.

The online research firm posted revenue of $94.3 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $2.49. A year ago, they were trading at $17.02.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCOR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCOR

