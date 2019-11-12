Continental: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ Continental Building Products Inc. (CBPX) on Tuesday reported third-quarter profit of $13.4 million.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 39 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The wallboard maker posted revenue of $127.4 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $126.3 million.

Continental shares have increased 40% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $35.75, a climb of 24% in the last 12 months.

