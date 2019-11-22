Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Correction: Mortgage Rates story

November 22, 2019 2:11 pm
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story Nov. 21 about U.S. mortgage rates, The Associated Press reported erroneously that a year ago, the 30-year rate was at 3.81%. It was at 4.81%.

A corrected version of the story is below:

US mortgage rates fell this week, boosting housing market

US mortgage rates fell this week, supporting greater home sales

Advertisement

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. mortgage rates turned down this week, lowering the cost of purchasing a home and supporting the housing market.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

Mortgage giant Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 3.66% this week from 3.75% last week. The average 15-year rate declined to 3.15% from 3.2%.

Rates have fallen sharply in the past year. The National Association of Realtors said Thursday that home sales in October rose 4.6% from a year ago. The construction of new homes and apartments jumped nearly 4% in October.

The 30-year rate has dropped from 4.81% last year, while the 15-year rate was nearly 4.25% a year ago.

Freddie Mac surveys lenders across the country between Monday and Wednesday each week to compile its mortgage rate figures.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|18 GEOINT Community Week
11|22 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Defense Secretary exchanges war artifacts with Vietnam Minister of Defense

Today in History

1963: President Kennedy assassinated in Dallas