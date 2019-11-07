Discovery: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) _ Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA) on Thursday reported third-quarter net income of $262 million.

On a per-share basis, the Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and asset impairment costs, came to 87 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The operator of cable TV channels such as TLC and Animal Planet posted revenue of $2.68 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

Advertisement

Discovery shares have increased 12% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed 23%. The stock has declined 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DISCA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DISCA

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.