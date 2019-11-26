Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Dollar Tree: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

November 26, 2019 7:40 am
 
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) _ Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $255.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chesapeake, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.08.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $5.75 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.73 billion.

For the current quarter ending in January, Dollar Tree said it expects revenue in the range of $6.33 billion to $6.44 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $6.39 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $4.66 to $4.76 per share, with revenue ranging from $23.62 billion to $23.74 billion.

Dollar Tree shares have risen 24% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 25%. The stock has climbed 35% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLTR

