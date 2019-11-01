Listen Live Sports

Dominion Energy: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

November 1, 2019 7:47 am
 
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Dominion Energy Inc. (D) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of $975 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, were $1.18 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $4.27 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Dominion Energy expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.10 to $1.25. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.09.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.15 to $4.30 per share.

Dominion Energy shares have risen 16% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has risen 21%. The stock has increased 16% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on D at https://www.zacks.com/ap/D

