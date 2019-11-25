Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

EBay selling StubHub to viagogo for $4.05 billion

November 25, 2019 10:14 am
 
< a min read
      

EBay is selling StubHub to ticket seller viagogo for $4.05 billion in cash.

The transaction is part of a review that eBay undertook earlier this year following pressure from an activist investor. The San Jose, California-based company then said it was also reviewing options for its classified ads business.

EBay Inc. bought StubHub in 2007 for $310 million. Both StubHub and the classifieds business each brought in less than 10% of eBay’s total revenue last year.

The addition of StubHub will allow viagogo to sell tickets in more than 70 countries and give buyers access to a wider selection of tickets.

Advertisement

Viagogo’s founder and CEO Eric Baker is a StubHub co-founder. In a statement, Baker said it has been his longtime wish to unite the two companies.

        Insight by Verizon: Learn how 5G technology could revolutionize government communications in this exclusive ebook.

The sale is targeted to close by the end of 2020’s first quarter.

_____

This story has been corrected to show the transaction is worth $4.05 billion, not $4.5 billion.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

12|2 reStart Columbia Hiring &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman is hosted by Jordanian Air Force

Today in History

1876: US Army retaliates for defeat at Little Bighorn