Emergent Biosolutions: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) _ Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $43.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 83 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.21 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $311.8 million in the period.

Emergent Biosolutions shares have declined almost 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $58.36, a decrease of 15% in the last 12 months.

