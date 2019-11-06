Listen Live Sports

Emergent Biosolutions: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

November 6, 2019 5:56 pm
 
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) _ Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $43.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 83 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.21 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $311.8 million in the period.

Emergent Biosolutions shares have declined almost 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $58.36, a decrease of 15% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EBS

