Emirates to get 30 Boeing 787 Dreamliners for $8.8 billion

November 20, 2019 2:46 am
 
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai’s carrier Emirates announces firm order for 30 Boeing 787 Dreamliners in deal valued at $8.8 billion.

Emirates CEO and Chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum says the agreement replaces a deal for the 777x aircraft. He spoke to reporters Wednesday at the Dubai Airshow.

Combined with Emirates’ previous announcement this week for new Airbus aircraft, this brings the airline’s total orders at the airshow to $24 billion. Airlines, however, typically negotiate steep discounts from manufacturers.

