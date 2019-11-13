Listen Live Sports

Energizer, ADT advance; Bank of America, Canadian Solar slip

November 13, 2019 4:47 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Energizer Holdings Inc., up $6.38 to $48.38

The battery and personal care products maker handily beat Wall Street’s fiscal fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Canadian Solar Inc., down $2.85 to $14.66

The solar wafers maker reported weak third-quarter profit and revenue.

Datadog Inc., up $5.79 to $40.19

The data analytics and cloud monitoring company reported strong third-quarter earnings and gave investors an encouraging forecast.

ADT Inc., up 63 cents to $8.35

The home security company reported a jump in third-quarter revenue that beat Wall Street forecasts.

Kansas City Southern, up $1.72 to $154.23

The railroad company increased its quarterly dividend and announced a $2 billion stock buyback plan.

Tech Data Corp., up $5.48 to $130.89

The information technology distribution company is being bought by Apollo Global Management for $5.4 billion.

Luckin Coffee Inc., up $2.48 to $21.46

The China-based coffee chain reported surprisingly strong third-quarter revenue and beat analysts’ earnings forecasts.

Bank of America Corp., down 30 cents to $32.79

Bond yields, which banks rely on to set more lucrative interest rates, fell as investors shifted money into safe-play holdings.

