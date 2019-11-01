Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
Exxon profit plummets with oil prices down

November 1, 2019 8:04 am
 
< a min read
IRVING, Texas (AP) — Exxon Mobil’s profit tumbled with crude prices down about 15% from where they were last year, though a $300 million boost from a tax-related item helped.

Exxon Mobil Corp. on Friday reported net income of $3.17 billion, or 75 cents per share. Those per-share earnings were 68 cents if one-time benefits are removed, topping expectations by 4 cents. But it’s about half of last year’s $6.24 billion, or $1.46 per share.

Revenue was $65.05 billion.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. are flat before the opening bell.

_____

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XOM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XOM

