Exxon profit plummets with oil prices down

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Exxon Mobil’s profit tumbled with crude prices down about 15% from where they were last year, though a $300 million boost from a tax-related item helped.

Exxon Mobil Corp. on Friday reported net income of $3.17 billion, or 75 cents per share. Those per-share earnings were 68 cents if one-time benefits are removed, topping expectations by 4 cents. But it’s about half of last year’s $6.24 billion, or $1.46 per share.

Revenue was $65.05 billion.

Shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. are flat before the opening bell.

Advertisement

_____

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XOM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XOM

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.