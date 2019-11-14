Listen Live Sports

Ford recalls F-150s; loose cable can cause stalling or fires

November 14, 2019 5:10 pm
 
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Ford is recalling over 168,000 F-150 pickup trucks in North America to fix an electrical problem that could cause engine stalling or fires.

The recall covers certain trucks from the 2019 and 2020 model years built starting June 24 until Oct. 1.

Ford says the positive battery terminal fastener may not be properly secured. That can cause systems such as power braking or steering assist and instrument panel displays to malfunction. Engines could stall, and there could be electrical shorts causing smoke or possibly a fire.

Ford says it’s not aware of any fires, crashes or injuries.

Dealers will inspect the battery cable joint and remove excess adhesive that may cause the problem. Then they’ll reassemble and tighten it.

Owners will be notified starting the week of Nov. 25.

