Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Gannett Co.: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

November 4, 2019 7:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Gannett Co. (GCI) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $10.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 12 cents per share.

The newspaper publisher posted revenue of $635.6 million in the period.

Gannett Co. expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.61 billion to $2.63 billion.

Advertisement

Gannett Co. shares have climbed 26% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 22%.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GCI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GCI

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 GTC DC 2019
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Pvt. Manny, the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego mascot

Today in History

1952: US tests first hydrogen bomb