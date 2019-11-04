Gannett Co.: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Gannett Co. (GCI) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $10.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 12 cents per share.

The newspaper publisher posted revenue of $635.6 million in the period.

Gannett Co. expects full-year revenue in the range of $2.61 billion to $2.63 billion.

Gannett Co. shares have climbed 26% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has increased 22%.

