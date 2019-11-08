Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

German airline Lufthansa’s crews on strike for 2nd day

November 8, 2019 2:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s flagship airline, Lufthansa, has canceled hundreds of flights as a strike by cabin crews enters its second day.

Some 600 flights, primarily from the Frankfurt and Munich hubs, were canceled Friday, the dpa news agency reported. On the first day of the 48-hour strike, 700 flights were canceled.

Lufthansa says some 180,000 passengers have been affected.

The UFO union called the strike as part of a bitter dispute with Lufthansa over pay and the union’s legal status.

Advertisement

Even though the strike is set to end Friday the airline says some Saturday flights will be affected because aircraft and crews need to be returned to their correct locations.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

UFO represents some 21,000 Lufthansa crews.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
11|8 How the 21st Century IDEA Legislation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sgt. Maj. John W. Troxel visits training center in Romania

Today in History

2000: Bush-Gore presidential election results 'too close to call'