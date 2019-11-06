Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Gladstone: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

November 6, 2019 7:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in McLean, Virginia, said it had funds from operations of $3 million, or 14 cents per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $638,000, or 3 cents per share.

Advertisement

The real estate investment trust specializing in farmland posted revenue of $11 million in the period.

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

The company’s shares have risen slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $11.99, a decline of nearly 6% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LAND at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LAND

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Latin American Cadet Initiative hosts future leaders

Today in History

1906: Teddy Roosevelt first president to make official diplomatic visit