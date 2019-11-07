Listen Live Sports

GlycoMimetics: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

November 7, 2019 8:34 am
 
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) on Thursday reported a loss of $13.3 million in its third quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 39 cents per share.

GlycoMimetics shares have dropped 41% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 58% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GLYC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GLYC

