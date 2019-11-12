GTT Communications: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ GTT Communications Inc. (GTT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $26.2 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 31 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The telecommunications services provider posted revenue of $420 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $426.9 million.

Advertisement

GTT Communications shares have declined 64% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 75% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GTT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GTT

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.