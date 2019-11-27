Listen Live Sports

Guess, Box post gains while Deere, Boeing tumble

November 27, 2019
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Deere & Co., down $7.59 to $169.06

The agricultural equipment maker gave investors a weak profit forecast for the year.

Boeing Co., down $5.51 to $368

Federal safety regulators indicated that they will keep full control over approvals of each new 737 Max built.

Dell Technologies Inc., down $2.87 to $50.32

The computer maker cut its revenue forecast for the year after sales fell short of Wall Street estimates in the third quarter.

Box Inc., up $1.92 to $18.62

The online storage provider raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Central Garden & Pet Co., down $5.50 to $25.88

The maker of pet supply and lawn and garden products reported weak fiscal fourth-quarter profit.

Autodesk Inc., up $9.38 to $180.18

The design software company’s third-quarter profit and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts.

Keysight Technologies Inc., up $2.31 to $108.04

The electronic measurement technology company issued a surprisingly good earnings forecast.

Guess Inc., up 45 cents to $19.53

The clothing company’s third-quarter profit beat Wall Street forecasts.

