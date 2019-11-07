Hamilton Beach: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) _ Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. (HBB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $397,000.

On a per-share basis, the Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 17 cents per share.

The holding company for makers of small household appliances and kitchenware posted revenue of $169.8 million in the period.

Hamilton Beach shares have decreased 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 18% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBB

