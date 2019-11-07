Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Business News
 
...

Hamilton Beach: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

November 7, 2019 5:09 am
 
< a min read
Share       

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) _ Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co. (HBB) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $397,000.

On a per-share basis, the Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 17 cents per share.

The holding company for makers of small household appliances and kitchenware posted revenue of $169.8 million in the period.

Hamilton Beach shares have decreased 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 18% in the last 12 months.

Advertisement

_____

        Insight by GEHA: Learn which healthcare plans are right for you this open season in this exclusive ebook.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HBB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HBB

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
11|4 CPIC & The Annual IT Budget &...
11|4 Certified Chief Information Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Latin American Cadet Initiative hosts future leaders

Today in History

1906: Teddy Roosevelt first president to make official diplomatic visit