How major US stock indexes fared Friday

November 22, 2019 5:04 pm
 
Stocks closed modestly higher on Wall Street Friday, recovering some ground after three days of losses amid uncertainty over whether the U.S. and China will reach a deal to halt their trade dispute.

The modest gains Friday weren’t enough to erase a weekly loss for the S&P 500 index, its first after six weeks of gains. Banks and health care stocks were among the big gainers, outweighing losses in technology companies and elsewhere.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 6.75 points, or 0.2%, to 3,110.29.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 109.33 points, or 0.4%, to 27,875.62.

The Nasdaq composite added 13.67 points, or 0.2%, to 8,519.88.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 4.98 points, or 0.3%, to 1,588.94.

For the week:

The S&P 500 fell 10.17 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow dropped 129.27 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq lost 20.94 points, or 0.2%

The Russell 2000 gave up 7.51 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 603.44 points, or 24.1%.

The Dow is up 4,548.16 points, or 19.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,884.61 points, or 28.4%.

The Russell 2000 is up 240.38 points, or 17.8%.

