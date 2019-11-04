Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

November 4, 2019 4:34 pm
 
The Dow Jones Industrial Average returned to a record on Monday, joining other market gauges at all-time highs, as the stock market’s rally carried into a fifth week.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index rose 11.36, or 0.4%, to 3,078.27.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 114.75 points, or 0.4%, to 27,462.11.

The Nasdaq added 46.80, or 0.6%, to 8,433.20.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 8.07, or 0.5%, to 1,597.40.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 571.42 points, or 22.8%.

The Dow is up 4,134.65 points, or 17.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,797.92 points, or 27.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 248.84 points, or 18.5%.

