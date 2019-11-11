Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

November 11, 2019 4:34 pm
 
U.S. stocks mostly sank on Monday as uncertainty continues to hang over U.S.-China trade talks, or at least over investors’ perception of them. President Donald Trump said over the weekend that reports about U.S. willingness to lift tariffs were “incorrect,” only two days after a Chinese official said both sides agreed to rollbacks if talks progress. The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up to another record, largely due to a big gain by Boeing.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index fell 6.07 points, or 0.2%, at 3,087.01.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 10.25 points, or less than 0.1%, to 27,691.49.

The Nasdaq slipped 11.04 points, or 0.1%, to 8,464.28.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies lost 4.09, or 0.3%, to 1,594.77.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 580.16 points, or 23.1%.

The Dow is up 4,364.03 points, or 18.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,829.00 points, or 27.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 246.21 points, or 18.3%.

